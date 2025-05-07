Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$365,310
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$499,008
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: House in the Old Village of Nikiti, Sithonia📍 Location: Nikiti, Sithonia – Quiet a…
$237,989
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$357,616
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$626,246
1 room Cottage in Nikiti, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The own…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$273,320
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
$379,967
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bed…
$459,247
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$834,995
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$175,787
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: 80 sq.m. Two-Storey House in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – Tranquility & ComfortSituated …
$323,707
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$325,096
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of one …
$322,972
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$626,246
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$558,775
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$978,795
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$772,654
Cottage 5 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
$240,273
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$782,807
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bed…
$357,520
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
$296,151
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-ba…
$625,828
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The pro…
$720,280
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$382,801
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$626,246
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,41M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$417,497
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 219 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$625,626
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house …
$173,453
