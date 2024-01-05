Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€129,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Agioi Theodoroi 200 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms,…
€170,000
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Agioi Theodori Katsimidi community: country house of 201sq.m. with a unique panoramic view o…
€230,000
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 storer…
€375,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view in Agia Sotira, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
€107,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 ki…
€310,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€960,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Pisia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale two detached houses under construction with total area of 80sq.m per each
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one show…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€480,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one kitc…
€670,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir