Cottages for sale in Corfu, Greece

210 properties total found
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Dafnata, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€160,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kamara, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kamara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 67 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
€105,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Chalikounas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The groun…
€680,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Agia Eleni, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agia Eleni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 194 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€530,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Mattheos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€275,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 145 sq.m house located in the heart of the old Corfu town! The property is close…
€665,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Xanthates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€385,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Xanthates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€230,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Spartilas, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€250,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Sgourades, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€200,000
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Floor 3/3
Three level country house on top of a small hill with unobstructed & panoramic views.It is l…
€476,000
3 room cottage in Perithia, Greece
3 room cottage
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, an old house of 152 sq.m located in Loutses! The property sits on a plot of 440 sq…
€125,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€960,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Dafnata, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€250,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Roda, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 60 sq.m house located in Acharavi-Roda, 100 m from the beach! The two-level hous…
€250,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Temploni, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Temploni, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
A detached house of 71.85 sq.m. is available for sale. on a plot of land of 707.96 sq.m., lo…
€95,000
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a detached house of 450 sq.m located in Gouvia! The property consists of apartment…
€640,000
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 343 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
€2,90M
3 room cottage with mountain view in Glyfada, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
€130,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Xanthates, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
€180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
€265,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Magoulades, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Magoulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, an old house of 72 sq.m located in Magoulades, north-west of Corfu. The property s…
€130,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Antiperni, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Antiperni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
€300,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Temploni, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Temploni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 962 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 962 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a…
€1,40M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€260,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Paleochori, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground…
€75,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Stroggili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€280,000

