Cottages for sale in Corfu, Greece

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Cottages in Corfu, Greece

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13 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace,…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$680,280
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$460,476
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 204 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Area 310 m²
A villa of 310 sq.m is up for sale on the island of Corfu. The villa is located on a hill…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one be…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 128 m²
For sale are two buildings with a total area of 128 sq. M, which is located on a land plot o…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$799,795
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 380 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ho…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Agia Eleni, Greece
Cottage
Agia Eleni, Greece
Area 345 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 345 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace,…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 275 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 90 m²
On the island of Corfu, there are four houses for sale. Three of them have an area of 35 sq.…
$288,284
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 205 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$3,19M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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