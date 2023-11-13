Cottages for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room cottage with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€340,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Aetos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Aetos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€370,000
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-story building for sale Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The building …
€520,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€310,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 264 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€430,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
€320,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view in Agia Marina, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
In a very nice part of Agia Marina, just 3 minutes by car from the beach, an area of 4 acres…
€1,30M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room in Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens North: Lykovrysi 120 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 B…
€400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€310,000
1 room Cottage in Athens, Greece
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
A two-story detached house with a total area of 150 sq.m. is being auctioned Auction date No…
€1,35M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of . The first…
€235,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool in Alas, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool
Alas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€950,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€155,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 483 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 483 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
€1,60M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€195,000
3 room cottage with storage room, near metro in Athens, Greece
3 room cottage with storage room, near metro
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens Center: Athens - Kypseli 115 Sq.m., 3 Bedroom…
€220,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 217 m²
Nea Penteli north of Athens floor maisonette of 217sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor in very good conditio…
€385,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€450,000
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Thymari, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 336 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€450,000
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 199 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€800,000
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€765,000
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€330,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kymi, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
€310,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Athens, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€665,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
€375,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Agios Stefanos - 300 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms,…
€340,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Stamata north of Athens, Efxinos Pontos district, a detached house with an area of 400 m2 on…
€800,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
€700,000

