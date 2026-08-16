Cottages for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Municipality of Athens, Greece

;
Athens
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens Center: Athens - Kypseli 115 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
$314,649
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$495,898
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$979,988
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 374 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 374 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Athens, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go