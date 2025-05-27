Cottages for sale in Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
$732,515
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
$94,638
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$256,397
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$262,883
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of living room. Gr…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,15M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens …
$90,432
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one…
$1,34M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
$565,083
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$711,586
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one storeroom. Groun…
$388,013
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
$78,489
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$838,946
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, on…
$990,661
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$2,34M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
$73,256
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of living room wit…
$618,723
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 s…
$996,249
