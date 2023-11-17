UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
190 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
7
4
260 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€290,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
4
2
296 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€500,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
5
2
125 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
4
3
160 m²
1/1
For sale, a traditional house of 160 sq.m located in Katouna village, on the island of Lefka…
€342,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
7
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
4
3
145 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Gaitani, Greece
1
200 m²
1
Detached house of 200 sq.m for sale on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the Varres area of Zakynthos.T…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with city view
Lechena, Greece
5
2
118 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€160,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
5
2
145 m²
1
For sale, a 145 sq.m house located in the heart of the old Corfu town! The property is close…
€665,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
2
1
150 m²
Kalavryta Peloponnese settlement Kalyvitis detached house of 150 sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.…
€300,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Filiatra, Greece
6
2
140 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€190,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
3
304 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€730,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsipian, Greece
5
2
160 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€170,000
Recommend
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
4
3
243 m²
3/3
Three level country house on top of a small hill with unobstructed & panoramic views.It is l…
€476,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Vineyards, Greece
6
2
225 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€945,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
4
2
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
4
2
259 m²
€120,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
5
125 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€405,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
3
2
227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
€340,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ermioni, Greece
6
2
215 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€355,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Assos, Greece
3
1
125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
€190,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2
1
58 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
€300,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Temploni, Greece
1
962 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 962 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a…
€1,40M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agnitsini, Greece
5
1
164 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€260,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Paleochori, Greece
7
200 m²
2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground…
€75,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Viros, Greece
3
2
120 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chrysanthi, Greece
4
2
98 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€130,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
8
4
350 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Recommend
