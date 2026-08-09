Cottages for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

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Cottages in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

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Corfu
13
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
60
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
29
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
28
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315 properties total found
Cottage in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 74 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 74 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cotta…
$288,284
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Geraki, Greece
Cottage
Geraki, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale a house of 120 sq.m in the West part of Peloponnese. It is situated close to the to…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 87 m²
House for sale in Agios Panteleimonas For sale: A detached house that includes: An …
$115,314
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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TekceTekce
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Ipsos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 274 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one st…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Stone-built traditional house of 215 sq.m. in Muria village, Gortynia. It is a 2-storey hous…
$233,073
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Erymanthos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Erymanthos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 living…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$897,339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 210sq.m, partially furnished on a plot of 500sq.m. e…
$268,034
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Katastari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Katastari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temploni, Greece
Cottage
Temploni, Greece
Area 962 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 962 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There …
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 be…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one kitc…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one WC.…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 97 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 97 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The…
$246,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 122 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermio…
$732,039
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 209 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 209 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$2,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
$221,419
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 be…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The house consists of 3 bedroom…
$430,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Area 320 m²
$64,095
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Velo Kokkoni village in Korinth, maisonette of 160sq.m. on a plot of 190 sq.m. excellent con…
$244,727
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 275 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Vrachati village near Corinth, detached house of 80 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. with the po…
$157,324
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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