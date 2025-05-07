Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

12 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Orphani, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Orphani, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. For Sale: Detached House 270 sq.…
$188,361
3 room cottage in Antiphilippoi, Greece
3 room cottage
Antiphilippoi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 359 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. A detached house is for sale in …
$96,713
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$239,680
Cottage 4 rooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: solar panels for water…
$398,385
Cottage 5 rooms in Kariane, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: solar panels for wate…
$376,524
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Andreas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor consists of one stor…
$194,477
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariane, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 3 bedrooms…
$223,510
Cottage 4 rooms in Kariane, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: air…
$198,839
3 room cottage in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room cottage
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. A view of the …
$162,210
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 94 sq.meters in Kavala. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$294,868
Cottage 4 rooms in Kariane, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: air…
$219,769
3 room cottage in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room cottage
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: air…
$162,210
Properties features in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

