  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

23 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and aesthetic sim…
$546,859
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$626,246
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 428 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 428 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,38M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$707,368
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 410 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,03M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$351,574
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$553,184
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
$349,654
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,15M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$333,998
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$419,621
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$521,872
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey detached house of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor…
$1,57M
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 l…
$365,310
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$375,748
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$782,807
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$558,775
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of …
$175,349
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$677,745
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$730,620
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$678,433
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,30M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house of 500 sq.m. on the plot of 24500 sq.m. in East …
$670,530
