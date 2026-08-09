Cottages for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Corinth
13
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
5
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
9
Corinth
4
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31 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one st…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
$221,419
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 385 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 385 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 135 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bat…
$139,844
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 193 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 193 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 236 m²
The property is developed on three levels, with a ground floor area of 86 square meters, inc…
$785,171
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 380 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one sto…
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 4 bedrooms,…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Assos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Kato Assos near Corinth, fully furnished maisonette 50 sq.m. 2 levels (ground floor & 1st fl…
$104,883
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Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Lechaio village near Corinth, maisonette 107 sq.m. 3 levels raised ground floor - 1st & 2nd …
$186,458
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
$314,649
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedr…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$631,679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 247 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in Peloponnese. 1st floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$442,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 474 m²
For sale 6-storey house of 474 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 295 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 295 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 storer…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Kato Assos Corinthia - a home with soul. For sale a partly furnished detached house that rad…
$279,688
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Kato Assos village near Corinth, maisonette of 224 sq.m. 2 levels (raised ground floor) with…
$326,302
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$425,181
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 251 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 251 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$815,416
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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