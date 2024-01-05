Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Saronikos
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lacquer, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€700,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of . The first…
€168,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€505,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€960,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with mountain view in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€595,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€370,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€660,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with city view in Saint Nicholas, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
The unfinished detached house is located in Anavisos area
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Saronis, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€155,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€975,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€510,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir