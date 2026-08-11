Cottages for sale in Aegean, Greece

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Cottages in Aegean, Greece

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6 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myrina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$325,631
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, o…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Molyvos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Molyvos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 304 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Psarou, Greece
Cottage
Psarou, Greece
Area 285 m²
Mykonos island, Faneromeni area, detached house unfinished of 285 sq.m. on a plot of 4000 sq…
$1,51M
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