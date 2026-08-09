Cottages for sale in Polygyros, Greece

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Cottages in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

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36 properties total found
Cottage in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage
Polygyros, Greece
Details  Year of construction: 2014  Distance from the sea: 550 m Services  Parking  Storage…
$930,788
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
For Sale: Detached House 92 sq.m. in Trikorfo, Gerakini, Halkidiki Property area: 92 sq…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$172,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Olynthos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists o…
$407,005
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage
Psakoudia, Greece
Area 360 m²
For sale is a detached house of 360 sq.m. located in the Psakoudia village, Sithonia, Halkid…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Vavdos, Greece
Cottage
Vavdos, Greece
Area 360 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There are: a fireplace. The owners w…
$867,821
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Olynthos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
A holiday two-storey house of 115 sq.m. with an independent basement apartment of 60 sq.m. i…
$488,583
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 159 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vavdos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 182 m²
For sale in Vávdos, Municipality of Polygyros, Chalkidiki, a 182 sq.m. detached house, three…
$348,309
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one storero…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 116 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$980,166
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Plana, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Plana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 100 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
For Sale – Single-Storey House of 65 sq.m. in Sithonia, Halkidiki This prefabricated hous…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage
Polygyros, Greece
Area 150 m²
🏡 Detached House 150 sq.m. in Polygyros, Halkidiki – Luxurious, Surrounded by Nature Ar…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 11 rooms in Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 11 rooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 3
Details  Number of floors in the building: 4 Year of construction: 2007 Number of rooms: 11 …
$1,28M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Olynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Number of floors 3
Details  Number of floors in the building: 4  Year of construction: 2018  Number of rooms: 9…
$524,507
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage
Polygyros, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A vie…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage
Ormylia, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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