Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Polygyros
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Polygyros, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
38 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€180,000
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The…
€250,000
Cottage 9 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
€780,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,10M
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€650,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
€350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€300,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kiourktsoglou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€180,000
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
€210,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€650,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Agios Prodromos, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agios Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Near the airport in the north of Halkidiki for sale cottage area 181k.v m on a plot of 2000 …
€250,000
Cottage 8 rooms with furnishings in Agios Prodromos, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms with furnishings
Agios Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
€735,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vavdos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vavdos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€240,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
€900,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gerakini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
€700,000
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gerakini, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,50M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€240,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€220,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€360,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€450,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Galarinos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€330,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Olynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Olynthos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 bedroo…
€250,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gerakini, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
€400,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Vrastama, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Vrastama, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
This is a 2-floor, about 100 square meters (50 in each floor) renovated traditional stone ho…
€145,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€550,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir