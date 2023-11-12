UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Polygyros
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage
Clear all
38 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Galarinos, Greece
7
200 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The…
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 9 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Galarinos, Greece
9
630 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€330,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
4
1
100 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
€780,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
11
5
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
4
2
170 m²
3
For sale 4-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€650,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
4
1
100 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
€350,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
8
2
250 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
6
2
290 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
4
2
130 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Taxiarchis, Greece
4
110 m²
3
For sale 0-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
€210,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
9
3
235 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€650,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agios Prodromos, Greece
3
181 m²
2
Near the airport in the north of Halkidiki for sale cottage area 181k.v m on a plot of 2000 …
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 8 rooms with furnishings
Agios Prodromos, Greece
8
360 m²
3
For sale 0-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
€735,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vavdos, Greece
4
2
118 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€240,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Psakoudia, Greece
8
3
116 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
1
240 m²
3
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
€900,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
3
2
60 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
€700,000
Recommend
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
14
6
460 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,50M
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
7
3
180 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€240,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Taxiarchis, Greece
5
2
250 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
7
3
210 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€220,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
7
2
350 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€360,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
10
3
230 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€450,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Galarinos, Greece
5
2
180 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€330,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Olynthos, Greece
3
3
160 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 bedroo…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
4
3
400 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€300,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
3
1
78 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
€400,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Vrastama, Greece
1
100 m²
1
This is a 2-floor, about 100 square meters (50 in each floor) renovated traditional stone ho…
€145,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3
1
190 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€550,000
Recommend
