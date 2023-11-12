Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in District of Malevizi, Greece

3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Moni, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Moni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale , 2 apartments on the ground floor located 5 minutes away from Heraklion …
€260,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€850,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Keramoutsi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Keramoutsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€750,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Malevizi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€220,000

