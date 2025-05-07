Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

Corfu
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kompitsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 235 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of one st…
$624,323
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalafationes, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalafationes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of one st…
$227,085
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kokkini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$175,999
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kalafationes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalafationes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house …
Price on request
1 room Cottage in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
On the island of Corfu, in a village 10 km from the capital, there is a house up for sale. T…
$438,372
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$356,983
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,82M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kornata, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kornata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$172,644
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 145 sq.m house located in the heart of the old Corfu town! The property is close…
$694,089
1 room Cottage in Kompitsi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
Property is located in Potamos area. On the first floor there is one three room apartment (2…
$500,997
1 room Cottage in Spartilas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Extras i…
$144,226
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kastellani, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kastellani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 319 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 319 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$528,952
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floo…
$146,124
1 room Cottage in Alykes Potamou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful 3 storey detached housein the island of Corfu, an island that is annually…
$1,01M
1 room Cottage in Temploni, Greece
1 room Cottage
Temploni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 962 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 962 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are:…
$1,46M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Sgourades, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 bed…
$290,700
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
A detached house for sale, 1 km from Corfu town. The house was built from quality materials.…
$1,16M
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Ipsos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Ipsos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$955,505
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vatos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vatos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 bed…
$480,546
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are two buildings with a total area of 128 sq. M, which is located on a land plot o…
$615,270
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$380,966
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Marmaro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marmaro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$109,824
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,06M
Cottage 6 rooms in Skripero, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$177,436
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bed…
Price on request
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of 3 bedr…
$1,10M
1 room Cottage in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owne…
$473,053
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kynopiastes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$223,510
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kompitsi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$536,424
1 room Cottage in Afra, Greece
1 room Cottage
Afra, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
Price on request
