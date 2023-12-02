Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Katerini, Greece

92 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 354 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€500,000
per month
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€255,000
per month
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground f…
€75,000
per month
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
€170,000
per month
3 room cottage with mountain view in Nea Chrani, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€230,000
per month
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 208 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€95,000
per month
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€350,000
per month
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 5 bedro…
€86,000
per month
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€90,000
per month
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€285,000
per month
3 room cottage with city view in Katerini, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count -16
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€160,000
per month
3 room cottage with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€85,000
per month
3 room cottage with city view in Katerini, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€376,000
per month
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€195,000
per month
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
€220,000
per month
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€130,000
per month
Cottage 2 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 47 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the…
€90,000
per month
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
€400,000
per month
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Katerini, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€110,000
per month
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
€250,000
per month
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 142 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€80,000
per month
Cottage 4 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€200,000
per month
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€265,000
per month
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 201 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€200,000
per month
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 137 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€200,000
per month
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€290,000
per month
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
ATTENTION 25% DISCOUNT!!! New price from 75.000 Euro! We offer for sale houses under constru…
€75,000
per month
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€230,000
per month
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€350,000
per month
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the…
€77,000
per month
