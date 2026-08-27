Cottages for sale in Katerini, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Katerini Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Katerini Municipality, Greece

;
Peristasi
9
Korinos
8
Cottage Delete
Clear all
34 properties total found
Cottage in Lofos, Greece
Cottage
Lofos, Greece
Area 175 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 175 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$256 833
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house …
$82 650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 254 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 2 storer…
$123 974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$389 634
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage of 120 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consists of 3…
$187 552
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Foteina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Foteina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one s…
$101 541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$377 827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$318 791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$413 248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage
Peristasi, Greece
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of …
$82 650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 286 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$468 452
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
$138 231
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 247 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$259 756
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house co…
$91 867
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 65 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of…
$141 685
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 188 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 st…
$126 845
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ritini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ritini, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 237 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$377 827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 378 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of one stor…
$531 319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$306 984
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 242 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 242 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$413 248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 103 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage of 103 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The cottag…
$102 278
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$271 563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 87 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$177 106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
$106 264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ritini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ritini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of o…
$259 756
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage
Peristasi, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 160 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The grou…
$92 225
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
$101 541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 204 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$126 712
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Korinos, Greece
Cottage
Korinos, Greece
Area 285 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 285 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$668 819
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$442 766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Katerini Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go