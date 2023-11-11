Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of .…
€2,00M
3 room cottage with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€370,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€215,000
Cottage 5 rooms with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
€215,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€750,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
€220,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€800,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of 5…
€550,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€350,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
€265,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 88 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house …
€150,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€460,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€420,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€3,50M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€450,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,05M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€580,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 206 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€400,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€265,000

