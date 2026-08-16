Cottages for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

;
Sithonia Municipal Unit
22
Nikiti
6
Neos Marmaras
4
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23 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ormos Panagias, Greece
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Cottage 1 bedroom
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land with living container for sale in Sithonia, Ormos Panagias.The living container consist…
$87,662
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Languages
Deutsch
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 94 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The pro…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one b…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The property boasts a…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The pro…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-ba…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
Details.Year of construction: 2000Number of rooms: 4Type of heating: electricEnergy class: A…
$1,22M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details.Number of floors in the building: 3Repair year: 2023Number of rooms: 4Type of heatin…
$1,05M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Year of construction: 1975  Year of renovation…
$872,614
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Year of construction: 2016  Number of rooms: 6…
$483,712
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 126 m²
📝 Property Description: Discover absolute peace and natural beauty in this unique detache…
$779,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Sarti, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Sarti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 89 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 89 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the re…
$1,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-level villa of 161 sq.m is offered for sale on the Sithonia peninsula in the Halkidi…
$521,413
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, livi…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
Details.Number of floors in the building: 3Year of construction: 1980Repair year: 2022Number…
$769,277
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A three-storey cottage with a total area of 200 sq.m. is for sale on the picturesque peninsu…
$1,73M
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Properties features in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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