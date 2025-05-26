Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
39
Kassandra Municipal Unit
97
Kassandreia
11
Cottage Delete
Clear all
134 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$437,193
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$486,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$427,935
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$850,582
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$335,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$301,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$301,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 224 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$465,327
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
$227,293
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$435,844
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$341,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$344,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$416,859
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 121 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$396,009
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$208,749
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$424,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$117,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 2 b…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$279,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$637,003
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$468,352
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$558,775
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 maisonettes, 127sqm each.Each maisonette consists of: a living room with a kitche…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Afytos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a historic building in the heart of the picturesque resort town on the east coast o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go