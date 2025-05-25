Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

14 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Moraitika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Moraitika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
In short, the popular tourist village on the west coast. Corfu cottage for sale on the recon…
$649,566
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Pavliana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Pavliana, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$359,937
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Mesongi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mesongi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$626,246
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$292,248
1 room Cottage in Chlomatiana, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chlomatiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is a classic farmhouse made up of two floors. The first floor hosts a fully equipp…
$419,081
1 room Cottage in Chalikounas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace. The…
$260,936
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 bed…
$433,044
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$553,184
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground fl…
$759,934
Cottage 1 bedroom in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 266 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 266 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one b…
$234,505
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$453,644
1 room Cottage in Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, hea…
$277,325
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 230 sq.m cottage that sits on a land plot of 1.200 sq.m in the traditional villa…
$520,828
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

