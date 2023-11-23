Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Region of Crete
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
210 properties total found
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Metaxochori, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Metaxochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€290,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
€410,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens …
€86,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€270,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
€160,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor -1/4
Offered For Sale: An exceptional Detached House in Heraklion, Crete!Discover the epitome of …
€320,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Vouves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Vouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists…
€86,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Potamies, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Potamies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered For Sale:Charming Traditional Semi-Detached House with Mountain Views in Heraklion C…
€199,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro in Neapoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro
Neapoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens North: Nea Ionia - Neapoli 100 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
€130,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kathiana, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kathiana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€310,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€320,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€375,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with mountain view in Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a three floors house of 188 sq.m. The ground floor is currently used as a storage s…
€350,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful unfinished house of 85 sq.m. near Milatos, in Crete. The two-storey …
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
€90,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€650,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€390,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 4
Offered for sale a unique, river maissonete in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete.This amazing 4-st…
€305,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€500,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€103,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
€530,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
€485,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
€365,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
€310,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
€310,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
€365,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
€420,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
€385,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
€370,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
€380,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir