Cottages for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

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Cottages in Region of Crete, Greece

;
Municipality of Apokoronas
12
Heraklion
30
Heraklion Municipal Unit
30
Municipality of Heraklion
30
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80 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 116 m²
Stone House with Sea View in Chersonissos for sale Stone house with an area of 116 sq.m., bu…
$329,908
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Kritsa, Greece
Cottage
Kritsa, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists o…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale a stone house of 50 sq.m. in Kounavi village, near Arhanes! The house was renovated…
$112,167
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Milatos, Greece
Cottage
Milatos, Greece
Area 288 m²
For sale stone detached house with a total area of ​​288 sq.m. for ground floor and basement…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$183,349
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 190 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$1,04M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Area 480 m²
Nestled in the beautiful area of Ammoudara, this impressive 480 sq.m. detached residence sit…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 262 m²
For Sale | Panoramic Sea-View Detached House in Analipsi, Heraklion, Crete Key Facts …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For Sale: "Key-Ready" Detached House in Old Hersonissos, Crete A unique opportunity to …
$334,147
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 237 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Skopi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Skopi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one …
$126,336
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Epano Elounda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters on the island of Crete. The cott…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
$1,51M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 378 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Piskokefalo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Piskokefalo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 161 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$637,583
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
$645,920
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Charming Traditional Estate with Stone House – 6,945.40m² Plot in Crete An exceptional op…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$2,64M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epano Elounda, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one storeroom. Groun…
$422,749
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Douliana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Douliana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
-------------------------- A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of the Peloponn…
$1,77M
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Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Koutsouras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Koutsouras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalathas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalathas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$562,376
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
$245,587
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, t…
$126,336
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Sfaka, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Sfaka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
$113,348
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For Sale: Detached Two-Storey House 220 sq.m. in Rethymno For sale, an excellent detached…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$589,174
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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