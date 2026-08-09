Cottages for sale in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

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Cottages in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

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Litochoro
8
Platamonas
5
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29 properties total found
Cottage in Kondariotissa, Greece
Cottage
Kondariotissa, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 280 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The fi…
$112,799
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floo…
$112,167
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage
Litochoro, Greece
Area 126 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$392,066
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 123 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 184 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$118,071
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Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$572,644
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 7 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-bas…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 105 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of l…
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 194 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 194 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 li…
$421,816
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Skotina, Greece
Cottage
Skotina, Greece
Area 310 m²
For sale 4-storey cottage area of 310 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The basement con…
$491,303
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage of 150 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consists of 2…
$114,256
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$160,059
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$291,635
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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