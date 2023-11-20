Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

14 properties total found
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Platanakia, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€85,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€150,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€90,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 123 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 171 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€150,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€190,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kondariotissa, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kondariotissa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€125,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€100,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground …
€110,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground f…
€230,000
Properties features in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

