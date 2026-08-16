Cottages for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
12
Agios Nikolaos
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15 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, on…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Epano Elounda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 s…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Vrachasi, Greece
Cottage
Vrachasi, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters on the isla…
$137,108
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
$637,583
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epano Elounda, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one storeroom. Groun…
$422,749
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Epano Elounda, Greece
Cottage
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, 2-storey cottage with an area of 60 square meters on the islan…
$97,118
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$2,64M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 237 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epano Elounda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of living room wit…
$696,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Milatos, Greece
Cottage
Milatos, Greece
Area 288 m²
For sale stone detached house with a total area of ​​288 sq.m. for ground floor and basement…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kritsa, Greece
Cottage
Kritsa, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists o…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, on…
$1,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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