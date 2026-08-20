Cottages for sale in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Keratea
4
Keratea
4
Lavreotiki Municipal Unit
3
Lavrio
3
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10 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage
Lavrio, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The cottage is located in the P…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$157,324
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 87 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 87 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 152 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Attica. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 464 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 464 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 255 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$831,219
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

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with Swimming pool
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