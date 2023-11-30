UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Municipality of Chalkide
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Cottage
Clear all
58 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
4
2
156 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€152,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Avlida Beach, Greece
7
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kakoperato, Greece
3
1
81 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 81 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Eretria, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loukisia, Greece
5
3
196 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
4
2
249 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 249 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
4
1
95 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
4
1
120 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Avlida Beach, Greece
3
2
115 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one kitchen…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
3
98 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
€168,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Oropos, Greece
3
1
210 m²
Oropos northeast of Athens 35klm, Alonia area, nes, single-family house with an area of 210 …
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden)
Oropos, Greece
600 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalamos, Greece
11
5
369 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€865,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
6
3
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chalkoutsi, Greece
3
2
85 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Chalkoutsi, Greece
1
125 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning, …
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Oropou, Greece
9
3
225 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Seta, Greece
3
80 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€108,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pili, Greece
4
1
80 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Magoula, Greece
6
3
190 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
€335,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Seta, Greece
14
4
500 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loukisia, Greece
4
1
89 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Vathia, Greece
6
3
150 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Seta, Greece
4
1
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Vathy, Greece
1
422 m²
1
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gymno, Greece
5
1
100 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Seta, Greece
4
1
200 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
4
2
120 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
3
1
87 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 87 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Manikia, Greece
5
3
210 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL