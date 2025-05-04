Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

Peraia
17
Epanomi
15
Neoi Epivates
6
Nea Michaniona
4
53 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$93,560
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,15M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$136,660
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$647,694
Cottage 1 bedroom in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$365,310
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$500,997
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$346,440
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,336
Cottage 6 rooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There are: a fireplace, air conditio…
$645,278
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$375,748
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$329,821
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,810
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 546 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$834,995
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$474,064
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$212,334
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$166,999
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$204,850
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$546,639
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,059
1 room Cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view o…
$201,159
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$328,779
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$454,028
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 286 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$344,435
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
1 room Cottage in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Two autonomous, identical houses, of 250 sq.m. each, extended on 3 levels are for sale : Sem…
$469,371
Cottage 1 bedroom in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$206,050
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$506,215
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$397,297
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$409,598
