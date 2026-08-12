Cottages for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Cottages in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

;
Thessaloniki
6
Kassandra Municipality
91
Pallini Municipal Unit
38
Kassandra Municipal Unit
53
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609 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ormos Panagias, Greece
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Cottage 1 bedroom
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land with living container for sale in Sithonia, Ormos Panagias.The living container consist…
$87,662
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Languages
Deutsch
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Veria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Veria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 310 sq.meters in North Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 256 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A three-storey cottage with a total area of 200 sq.m. is for sale on the picturesque peninsu…
$1,73M
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of on…
$88,553
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.
$171,385
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Lianovergi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Lianovergi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 530 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 530 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of o…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage
Trilofo, Greece
Area 160 m²
Unfinished House in Trilofos: 160 sq.m., 2 levels on a 425 sq.m. plot This is an unfinis…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of one bedroom, …
$94,457
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 390 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$184,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Area 135 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.
$283,370
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hous…
$186,552
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Olynthos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 340 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom,…
$245,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details  Year of construction: 2000  Number of rooms: 5  Heating type: diesel  Levels: 3  Ba…
$629,408
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 375 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 159 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 108 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 108 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$754,093
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 229 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 229 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
$328,216
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 247 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 310 m²
🏠 Detached House for Sale – 310 sq.m. in Nea Kerasia, Thessaloniki – With Views of Mount Ol…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale an unfinished building of 400 sq.m, in a plot of 14.000 sq.m. The building consists…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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