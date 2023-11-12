Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

30 properties total found
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Α 3-floor detached house, actually in an unfinished condition, located in Thessaloniki's Pan…
€215,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€190,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€680,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€290,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€1,80M
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€435,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€630,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 499 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will…
€530,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
New-built 4 level detached house with seaview for sale in Panorama.First level has a garage …
€480,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 liv…
€160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€900,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€620,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€1,40M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€1,20M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€355,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€420,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 370 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€830,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 266 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€600,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
€650,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 st…
€550,000
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Exohi, Greece
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
€1,000,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Asvestochori, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 348 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€730,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000

