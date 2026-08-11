Cottages for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Exochi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Exochi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 238 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement c…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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