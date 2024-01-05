Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

22 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€129,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€900,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€300,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 storer…
€375,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view in Agia Sotira, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
€110,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€290,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
€107,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 ki…
€310,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€960,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Pisia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale two detached houses under construction with total area of 80sq.m per each
€750,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€360,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,20M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one show…
€1,25M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€480,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one kitc…
€670,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

