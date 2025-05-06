Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Athens, Greece

12 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,94M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$936,628
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 163 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$187,874
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 526 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 526 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists …
$526,894
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 374 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, on…
$1,93M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$417,497
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, one kit…
$187,874
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens Center: Athens -- Polygono 146 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
$249,094
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens Center: Athens -- Kypseli 115 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
$304,686
Leave a request
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 3 storey building in the heart of Athens- Koukaki neighborhood. …
$1,30M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
$301,738
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$156,561
Properties features in Athens, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
