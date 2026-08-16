Cottages for sale in Municipality of Thermi, Greece

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Cottages in Thermi Municipality, Greece

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Thermi
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Vasilika
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20 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 379 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 379 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$311,347
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Thermi, Greece
Cottage
Thermi, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale: Two unfinished houses, each 200 sq.m., on a 2,860 sq.m. plot below Panorama, offer…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peristera, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peristera, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 480 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,42M
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Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$436,862
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$354,213
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$330,598
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 230 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$708,425
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 376 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 376 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Area 520 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$1,13M
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,26M
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peristera, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peristera, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of living ro…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$346,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage
Vasilika, Greece
Area 350 m²
For sale: Luxury detached house 150 m² + 200 m² semi-basement on a 15,000 m² plot – Galarino…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 630 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 6 storeroo…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Thermi Municipality, Greece

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