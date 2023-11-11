Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Attica, Greece

2 623 properties total found
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Keratea, Greece
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€450,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
€70,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The first floor…
€1,40M
3 room townhouse in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
€345,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
€390,000
3 room house with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
€1,15M
2 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
€310,000
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 74 m²
Urban living for the Mediterranean lifestyle. A contemporary development of 56 two-bedroo…
€340,000
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Property Code: HPS4318 - Apartment FOR SALE in Aigaleo Sotiraki for €298.000 . This 92 sq. m…
€298,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Property Code: HPS4315 - Apartment FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €608.754 . T…
€608,754
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€165,000
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€210,000
1 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€390,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€260,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€345,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€120,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€455,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 189 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€200,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus. Fully renovated, with a parking and a storage space. 
€310,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with with repair in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with with repair
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus.
€130,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Keratsini, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Keratsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus County in Keratsini area. Orientation:  Bright …
€135,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus. 
€130,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Kypseli area in central Athens. Fully renovated, located i…
€185,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Attica, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece We offer apartments with storerooms, b…
€166,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a roof-top garden close to all necessary infrastructure, Aharnes, Greece …
€299,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
€1,80M
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
€2,00M
3 room house with parking, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 292 m²
€530,000

