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Residential properties for sale in Attica, Greece

;
Athens
240
Municipality of Athens
247
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
170
Municipality of Piraeus
170
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2 101 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
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Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635,713
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 7
🔥 Golden Visa Eligible Project | Athens City Centre Project Overview Location: Central…
$382,038
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Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 340 sq.m. in Attica. The villa consists of From the windows ther…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$289,027
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$346,832
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$294,807
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Cottage in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage of 65 sq.m. in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$322,878
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$301,744
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$298,276
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Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 81 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 81 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$518,911
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Area 200 m²
Townhouse of 200 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula is for sale. The townhouse is located on…
$714,945
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Area 110 m²
Apartment for sale of 110 sq.m. in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and c…
$552,923
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Area 87 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 87 square meters in Athens. The apartment is l…
$201,799
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
2-room apartment with an area of 49.8 square meters in one of the most dynamic and sought-af…
$297,028
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$289,027
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$298,276
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$346,832
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$352,613
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Real estate investments in Athens: boutique hotel Socio Central and Golden Visa program for …
$288,284
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$291,339
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Meridia is a contemporary residential development in Piraeus, offering a collection of 47 th…
$292,394
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 119 m²
For sale apartment of 119 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 2 levels. 1st floor consist…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Area 138 m²
For sale duplex of 138 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leavi…
$560,837
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$354,213
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 44 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 44 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$322,221
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Meridia is a contemporary residential development in Piraeus, offering a collection of 47 th…
$294,251
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
For sale apartment of 217 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$3,07M
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Area 40 m²
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. A view of the city…
$295,177
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Markopoulo, Greece
Apartment
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$316,362
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Attica

apartments
houses

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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