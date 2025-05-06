Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Marousi, Greece

3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$1,67M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$380,966
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 121 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$349,825
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$350,698
Villa 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1400 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$3,47M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$1,57M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
marousi Exclusive Apartments Great Investment Opportunity Close to Athens Best Private Sch…
$380,160
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$365,310
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$1,15M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$391,404
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$626,246
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens North: Marousi -- Nea Lesvos 121 Sq.m., 3 Bedroo…
$321,613
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$839,720
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,97M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$405,494
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 422 m²
Floor -1
For sale 4-storey house of 422 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one WC, one of…
$1,42M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$793,245
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the win…
$2,46M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$396,622
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$328,779
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$386,185
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$812,496
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$553,184
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the ultimate luxury in a serene and elegant setting in Neo Psychiko, in the norther…
$13,64M
2 room apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
Last floor apartment 91 sq.m. At 5th floor, corner, frontage. With an unlimited view. Bright…
$198,882
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$313,123
