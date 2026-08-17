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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kropia, Greece

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Koropi
10
10 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 445 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 445 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Koropi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Koropi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
The maisonette is located in the new apartment building. There are on sale the following …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$430,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Koropi (Agios Dimitrios beach) Erasmos Real Estate recommends a villa of 425sq.m. on a plot …
$2,10M
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TekceTekce
Villa 12 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 350 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Koropi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Koropi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Kropia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Kropia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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