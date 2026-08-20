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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Keratea
13
Keratea
13
Lavreotiki Municipal Unit
9
Lavrio
7
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26 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
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Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage
Lavrio, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The cottage is located in the P…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Lavrio, Greece
Apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale apartment of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout.
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$157,324
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 600 m²
-------------------------- A Luxury Oasis in Athens' Eastern Suburbs Welcome to a …
$3,09M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Keratea, Greece
Villa
Keratea, Greece
Area 347 m²
🏡 Luxurious Stone Detached House 347 sq.m. with Panoramic View – Keratea Sakka In th…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Keratea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Keratea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Keratea 90 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms…
$244,727
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 87 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 87 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 152 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Attica. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Keratea, Greece
Villa
Keratea, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m. in Attica. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one bat…
$1,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consi…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 464 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 464 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
-------------------------- A Luxurious Oasis of Tranquility in the Heart of Anavyssos …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Keratea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 255 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$831,219
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
House in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
House
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Area 560 m²
2 high-standard detached houses of 305 sq.m. and 260 sq.m. respectively. Also available sepa…
$2,15M
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Property types in Municipality of Lavreotiki

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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