Residential properties for sale in Paiania Municipal Unit, Greece

apartments
4
houses
11
15 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$665,834
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,95M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,86M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 169 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$271,200
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Peania east of athens villa of 426 sq.m. Of Luxurious Construction with Unique Materials, On…
$1,03M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 1400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the mountain, the…
$2,13M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$720,911
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 90 square meters in Attica. The apartment is located on the second flo…
$217,418
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale of 90 square meters in Attica. The apartment is located on the third floo…
$191,099
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
Townhouse is located in a new residential building in Koropi. Also for sale are the followin…
$308,962
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located in the new apartment building. There are on sale the following uni…
$301,738
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$174,305
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$247,367
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 1400 square meters in Attica. The cottage has an a…
$2,17M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$198,311
Properties features in Paiania Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
