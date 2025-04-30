Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

apartments
4
houses
55
59 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 288 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$443,591
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$354,873
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house of 500 sq.m. on the plot of 24500 sq.m. in East …
$670,530
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$553,184
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,91M
Townhouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a under construction maisonette of 150sq.m, divided in 2-levels. Year of constructi…
$245,861
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$648,179
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$417,497
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,15M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,19M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,73M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$375,748
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and aesthetic sim…
$546,859
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$626,246
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$605,371
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$521,872
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor c…
$704,161
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,68M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$707,368
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$268,242
Villa 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,41M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$388,955
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Lagonisi a seaside residential area in East Attica. Lagonisi is located approximately 30 km …
$1,45M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 277 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$417,497
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$391,404
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
$349,654
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Lagonisi is a seaside residential area in East Attica. Villa For Sale, 320 sq.m., In Plot 51…
$800,790
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$782,807
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$678,433
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$443,591
