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Houses for sale in Attica, Greece

;
Athens
39
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
98
Municipality of Saronikos
57
Municipality of Glyfada
50
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806 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
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Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
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Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 340 sq.m. in Attica. The villa consists of From the windows ther…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage of 65 sq.m. in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$322,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Townhouse in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Area 200 m²
Townhouse of 200 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula is for sale. The townhouse is located on…
$714,945
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
4 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
For sale a detached house of 180 sq.m. in the beautiful area of ​​Souvala in Aegina, on a pl…
$399,605
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Zografos near the center of Athens, maisonette of 86 sq.m. 4th-5th floor in good condition, …
$174,805
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$974,085
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 430 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 428 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 428 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
An Oasis of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of Anavyssos In the heart of Anavysso…
$3,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$779,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$557,294
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Marathon, Greece
Cottage
Marathon, Greece
Area 184 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Attica. -------------------------------…
$678,907
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens West: Chaidari - 138 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
$477,800
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- East Attica: Voula - Nea kalymnos 154 Sq.m., 3 Bedroo…
$740,007
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 175 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 163 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 163 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$940,374
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Area 504 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 504 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor …
$2,11M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$779,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Voula south of Athens, Dikigorika area, house of 60sq.m. on a plot of 700 sq.m. ground floor…
$221,419
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Property types in Attica

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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