Houses for sale in Attica, Greece

villas
192
cottages
298
townhouses
202
House
1 293 properties total found
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Keratea, Greece
4
2
150 m²
2
€450,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
5
4
390 m²
-1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The first floor…
€1,40M
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
4
2
156 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
230 m²
€1,15M
Recommend
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
77 m²
€310,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
5
3
230 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3
1
189 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 189 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
292 m²
€530,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7
680 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
360 m²
€3,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
360 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Attica, Greece
7
4
680 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
4
3
292 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
Recommend
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
317 m²
2/2
€2,50M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
220 m²
1/4
€320,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5
3
317 m²
2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 317 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€2,50M
Recommend
3 room house with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
100 m²
4/4
€740,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
4
1
100 m²
4/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 1 level. The third floor …
€740,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the humanity, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and studio …
€1,000,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6
184 m²
6/6
€950,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6
221 m²
6/6
€1,15M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
195 m²
1/1
€950,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
4
2
380 m²
Detached house on a large plot. Excellent position in Dionysos. Quiet area, one of the best …
€600,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
5
450 m²
-1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Athens, Greece
4
2
101 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€450,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Makri, Greece
3
1
96 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€340,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Aetos, Greece
8
4
183 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€370,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
5
4
224 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Athens, Greece
5
4
195 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€950,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
6
4
221 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 221 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,15M
Recommend
