Houses for sale in Attica, Greece

1 293 properties total found
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Keratea, Greece
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€450,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The first floor…
€1,40M
3 room townhouse in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
3 room house with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
€1,15M
2 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
€310,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 189 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€200,000
3 room house with parking, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 292 m²
€530,000
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 680 m²
€1,50M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 360 m²
€3,70M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool in Attica, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Attica, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,50M
3 room cottage with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 317 m²
Floor 2/2
€2,50M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/4
€320,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 317 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€2,50M
3 room house with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
€740,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 1 level. The third floor …
€740,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the humanity, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and studio …
€1,000,000
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 184 m²
Floor 6/6
€950,000
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 221 m²
Floor 6/6
€1,15M
4 room house with swimming pool in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
€950,000
4 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
4 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Detached house on a large plot. Excellent position in Dionysos. Quiet area, one of the best …
€600,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€340,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Aetos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Aetos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€370,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€950,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 221 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,15M

