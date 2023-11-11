Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Dionysos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 living r…
€1,60M

Properties features in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir