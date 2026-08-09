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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

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houses
38
40 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 246 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 382 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 382 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 457 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 457 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,68M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 208 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 208 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 235 m²
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Agios Stefanos - 300 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms,…
$396,224
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wi…
$7,67M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 667 m²
The villa is located in the Northern Athens' suburb in the town of Stamata. The house …
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,09M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 648 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 648 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom,…
$1,92M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$1,37M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 208 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 208 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. Basement cons…
$861,917
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Stamata north of Athens, Efxinos Pontos neighborhood, detached house of 400sq.m on a plot of…
$932,292
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Cottage in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 293 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 293 square meters in Attica. The basement consists…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 717 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 717 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$1,11M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$1,16M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$714,329
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has one level. A magnific…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$549,030
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 531 m²
For sale two-storey detached house with a total area of 531 sq.m. The house consists of f…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 710 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 710 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 600 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one playroom…
$2,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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