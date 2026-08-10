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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece

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2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
RENTIS URBAN RESIDENCE | Agios Ioannis Rentis A modern residential project in Athens full…
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 7/9
The project is located in the southwestern part Athens next to the area of ​​elementeria an…
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Properties features in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece

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