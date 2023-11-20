UAE
Residential properties for sale in Agia Marina, Greece
apartments
5
houses
43
Clear all
71 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Agia Marina, Greece
1
520 m²
1
In a very nice part of Agia Marina, just 3 minutes by car from the beach, an area of 4 acres…
€1,30M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room house
Plataniás, Greece
3
3
This villa complex for sale in Chania Crete, is located at the famous seaside village of Pla…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plataniás, Greece
2
1
53 m²
3
For sale is a three storey maisonette of 53 sq.m. living space, in Platanias, Chania. The ma…
€190,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5
3
270 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€620,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4
3
151 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€375,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4
3
157 m²
1
For sale duplex of 157 sq.meters in Attica. The duplex is situated on the first floor and th…
€385,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3
2
171 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3
2
171 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3
2
171 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3
2
171 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€540,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3
2
171 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3
2
171 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3
2
171 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€570,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3
2
171 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
4
3
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
4
4
184 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
4
4
185 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
4
4
262 m²
2
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4
144 m²
1
For sale apartment of 144 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€310,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4
237 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The owners will…
€450,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5
140 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
€320,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6
3
212 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€400,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
139 m²
1
For sale under construction maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€148,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Marina, Greece
10
5
320 m²
3
Seaside villa in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agia Marina is on sale. Aegina is an island just…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Plataniás, Greece
3
2
This beautiful villa for sale in Platanias, Chania is located in the village of Xirokambi. T…
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Plataniás, Greece
4
3
This villa for sale in Chania Crete, is located in the area of Platanias, in the village of …
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
7
3
265 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 265 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Price on request
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Kitsi, Greece
7
2
375 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Price on request
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 6 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Marina, Greece
6
250 m²
1
We offer you a stunning villas in one of the most prestigious areas in the south of Athens, …
€1,58M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
6
225 m²
2
Townhouse for sale in one of the most elite seaside suburb in the south of Athens, Voula. It…
€700,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
