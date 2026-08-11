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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece

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apartments
45
houses
21
66 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 163 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 163 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$940,374
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 386 m²
For sale villa of 386 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fro…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$938,663
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on semi-basement and grou…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale apartment of 210 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 640 m²
Discover the ultimate luxury in a serene and elegant setting in Neo Psychiko, in the norther…
$14,76M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$558,475
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the second fl…
$418,410
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$434,501
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 159 m²
For sale apartment of 159 sq.meters in central Greece. Flat has interior layout.
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$806,424
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
For sale duplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement…
$897,339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$796,978
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$502,982
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$818,231
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$434,501
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
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