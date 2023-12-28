Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Chalandri

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece

1 property total found
3 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir