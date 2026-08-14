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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

;
Aegina
6
22 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Vathy, Greece
1 bedroom house
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Detached house for sale, 80 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. in Aegina to the Agioi. The deta…
$86,534
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaside villa in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agia Marina is on sale. The estate has a unique …
$2,31M
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4 bedroom house in Agia Marina, Greece
4 bedroom house
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Detached house of 280 sq.m. for sale in Agia Marina, Aegina on a plot of 2 acres, with a gro…
$634,586
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4 bedroom house in Vathy, Greece
4 bedroom house
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Detached house for sale in Aegina in the Agioi area. It is located on a plot of 850 sq.m.…
$380,752
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House in Aegina, Greece
House
Aegina, Greece
Area 92 m²
Unfinished maisonette for sale with a large plot in the center of Aegina near the port. The …
$346,387
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2 bedroom house in Kontos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kontos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Detached house 287 sq.m.  in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agios Nektarios  for sale. The house…
$519,581
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TekceTekce
House in Kontos, Greece
House
Kontos, Greece
Area 350 m²
An incomplete detached house  of 350.42 sq m for sale in Portes, Aegina with access from …
$130,804
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Perdika, Greece
Condo 2 bedrooms
Perdika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Just one hour from Athens, in the most charming seaside settlement of Aeginetissa on the isl…
$271,623
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Kontos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kontos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Detached house of 337 sq.m. for sale in Aegina in the area of ​​Mesagrou. The property ha…
$502,361
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4 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
4 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
For sale a detached house of 180 sq.m. in the beautiful area of ​​Souvala in Aegina, on a pl…
$399,605
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1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments on the island of Aegina 1 + 1 in a new complex located in the resort of Agia Mari…
$297,645
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1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
Marina Pearl Aegina Invest in Island Serenity. Secure European Residency. Marina Pearl…
$295,780
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3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Detached house  for sale 137 sq.m. at Kipseli  Aegina Greece. Aegina is an island just on…
$285,432
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3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 357 m²
For sale is a high-quality stone villa of 370 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Kypseli, of w…
$856,297
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6 bedroom house in Agia Marina, Greece
6 bedroom house
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
For sale detached house of 350 sq.m on a plot of 2,250 sq.m. in Aegina in the Alones area. …
$399,605
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1 bedroom apartment in Portes, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Portes, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
For sale is a fully furnished and renovated 45 sq.m. apartment in Portes Aegina that combine…
$142,716
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 215 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
For sale is a high-quality stone villa of 370 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Kypseli, of w…
$856,297
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3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Detached house of 168 sq.m. for sale in the Livadi  of Aegina. Excellent detached house just…
$799,211
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4 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
4 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
For sale two detached houses with a total area of ​​160 sq.m. (80 sq.m. + 80 sq.m.) on a plo…
$254,017
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3 room house in Vathy, Greece
3 room house
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
Excellent detached house at a unique price. Great opportunity! 3 levels with a lot of work a…
$334,960
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1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece We offer luxury apartments with…
$202,543
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Property types in Municipality of Aegina

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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