Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Aegina, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in Aeagina Island Municipality of Piraeus. Newly built, suitable for g…
Price on request
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kypseli, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kypseli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Aegina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€220,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

