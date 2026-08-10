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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

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apartments
6
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Kifisia Suites is a thoughtfully designed residential development set in a quiet and green n…
$341,331
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Kifisia Suites is a thoughtfully designed residential development set in a quiet and green n…
$347,217
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/3
A luxury residential complex with private swimming pools, jacuzzi, roof terraces and parkin…
$1,33M
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/5
A airy apartment of 75 sq.m. situated on an elevated ground floor, built in 1990. It consist…
$124,979
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/5
αρχοντικo διαμe ρισμα 220 τ μ., 3 - ου ορo φου, κατασκ&epson;υor 1971, 4 υ/δ, το 1 μαστ&epso…
$294,951
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecolog…
$824,945
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5 room house in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
$889,737
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Properties features in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

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