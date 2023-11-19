Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece

2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale under construction apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€475,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€370,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€345,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Nea Smyrni area.  Nea Smyrni is a neighborhoo…
€160,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment in Nea Smyrni area. Nea Smyrni is a neighborhood and municipality o…
€135,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Nea Smyrni area. Renovated in 2023, on the 2nd f…
€160,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€225,000
