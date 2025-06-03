Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

apartments
11
houses
6
17 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 110 sq.m. in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and …
$307,808
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$281,811
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment for sale with an area of 82 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$399,010
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Ano Ilisia near the center of Athens, floor apartment of 114 sq.m. airy 4th floor in good co…
$263,190
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale townhouse area of 101 sq.m in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$513,013
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale duplex area of 80 square meters in Athens. The duplex is located on 2 levels. The f…
$264,487
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale duplex area of 160 square meters in Athens. The duplex is located on 0 levels. The …
$421,811
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$249,504
Close
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale townhouse area of 220 sq.m in Athens. The townhouse is located on 0 levels. The pro…
$672,617
Townhouse 6 rooms in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. The owners wi…
Price on request
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment for sale with an area of 82 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$250,806
4 room apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 160 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leavi…
$386,185
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Zografos near the centre of Athens, maisonette of 98sq.m. 2 levels 5th-6th floor in excellen…
$335,382
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floor…
$263,113
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 101 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$510,349
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Zografos near the center of Athens, maisonette of 86 sq.m. 4th-5th floor in good condition, …
$171,646
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$396,938
Close
Properties features in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

