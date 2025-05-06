Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Athens
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Athens, Greece

apartments
334
houses
68
402 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$304,686
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Polygono close to the court and the under construction metro station, floor apartment of 86 …
$237,772
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$598,087
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 345 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$2,19M
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
1 floor. Living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, hall, balcony. The apartment is located in…
$88,238
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$169,270
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens Center: Athens - Kolonos 54 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, G…
$101,562
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,94M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$959,197
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/3
The investor is given the opportunity to get a residence permit after the acquisition of one…
$310,315
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Loutraki is one of the popular resort cities 80 km from Athens. The town is located at the f…
$93,753
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
🇬🇷 Athens - Neos Kosmos ✨ Penthouse for Sale – 4th Floor ✨ 🏡 60 sqm, 2 bedrooms + living r…
$314,355
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 6
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$315,971
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$394,963
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This is a spacious villa for sale in Akrotiri, Chania, Crete, located in the seaside village…
$718,999
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-first fl…
$165,885
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$936,628
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$299,044
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$186,197
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The apartment is located in the Piraeus district near the promenade Marina Zaa ( a walking p…
$231,624
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence in the center of Athens, Greece We offer apartments with large windows and te…
$562,627
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
The cost of apartments in the business center of Athens has soared by 30% in a year— a huge …
$271,438
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The apartment is located on the 3 floor, consists of 2 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen an…
$93,753
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/4
🏡 Apartment for sale in callifier, Athens 🇬🇷 📍 Callifa, Athens 📏 53 sq.m + balcony 🏠 1s…
$151,745
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$253,905
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$203,530
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$321,613
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$193,093
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$193,093
