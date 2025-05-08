Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Penteli Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Penteli Municipal Unit, Greece

houses
5
6 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$870,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 540 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one kitchen, o…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room house in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
$481,505
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Beautiful house in an excellent location! Fully renovated apartment with nice, large space…
$480,541
Leave a request
5 room house in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 333 m²
Detached house with configured 2 independent houses with separate entrances but internal com…
$605,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Penteli Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go