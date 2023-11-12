Residential properties for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

UAE
61 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6
3
330 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€670,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Anavyssos, Greece
4
3
176 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7
3
320 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6
6
5 000 m²
The villa is located on the shore of the Saronic Gulf and has stunning views of the sea from…
€4,20M
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
10
4
300 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
€290,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8
4
626 m²
Property Code: 1574 - Villa FOR SALE in Attika - East Lagonisi for €2.000.000 . This 626 sq.…
€2,00M
Recommend
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1
1
41 m²
Property Code: 1503 - FOR SALE renovated 1 Bedroom, on the facade Apartment of total surfac…
€55,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1
1
50 m²
Property Code: 1469 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 50 sq.m,…
€80,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4
3
250 m²
Property Code: 1400 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Maisonette of total surface 250 sq.m, 3 levels …
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3
5
500 m²
Property Code: 1328 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 500 sq.m, 3 levels Saron…
€500,000
Recommend
3 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3
3
171 m²
Property Code: 1322 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 171 sq.m, 3 l…
€260,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3
2
195 m²
Property Code: 1254 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Attika - East Anavyssos for €500.000 . This 195…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4
4
547 m²
Ref: 1120 - For sale Anavyssou Villa total surface 547 sq.m. 3 level on a hill in front of A…
€3,00M
Recommend
4 room house
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4
2
225 m²
Ref: 142 - Palia Fokea-Anavissos Detached house 2km from beaches and shopping ANAVYSSO cent…
€350,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Lacquer, Greece
6
3
185 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€420,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
9
3
330 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
14
10
750 m²
1
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
€4,50M
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6
1
90 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€189,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
8
4
250 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€700,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
10
3
342 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
8
4
373 m²
1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
€1,50M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
3
1
65 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4
2
130 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€370,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5
3
240 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€800,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
1
227 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of . The first…
€168,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6
2
300 m²
1
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€505,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1
150 m²
1
Villa about total area of 240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
€700,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
10
3
271 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€960,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
2
1
160 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
11
6
342 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€400,000
Recommend
Property types in Anavissos Municipal Unit
apartments
houses
Properties features in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
