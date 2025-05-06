Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

apartments
67
houses
35
102 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout
$276,592
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
$2,54M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$959,197
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Terpsithea 72 Sq.m., 2 Bedroom…
$248,263
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5
For sale under construction duplex of 142 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 5th…
$1,31M
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 2 levels. 3rd floor consist…
$2,87M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$1,25M
3 room apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout
$354,873
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5
For sale duplex of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and 6th floo…
$1,37M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$541,664
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$1,67M
3 room apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout
$323,560
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece We offer luminous a…
$1,15M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-first fl…
$338,540
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Glyfada in center of the municipality apartment of 94 sq.m. ground floor corner in very good…
$411,890
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$438,372
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,30M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,02M
Villa 5 rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Villa for sale in Golf, Glyfada of Athens - South for 1.600.000€ (Listing No GK010). Another…
$1,68M
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$163,628
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments in a…
$300,267
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments with balconies an…
$642,678
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$2,38M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
A new project located in Glyfada, one of the most luxurious areas in Athens.  The project is…
$955,762
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$2,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Characteristics: Area: Glyfada Subdistrict: Golf Area (sq. m.): 127 Category: Residential r…
$738,310
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$678,433
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex apartments …
$451,019
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Glyfada south of Athens, Pyrnari area, maisonette of 147 sq.m. luxury construction, in excel…
$880,204
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,68M
