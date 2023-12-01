Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Penteli

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Penteli, Greece

Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 540 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one kitche…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 870 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a luxurious villa in the northern part of Attica. The property co…
€2,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

