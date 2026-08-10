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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Penteli, Greece

;
Melissia Municipal Unit
7
Penteli Municipal Unit
3
11 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Nea Penteli maisonette of 210 sq.m. 3 levels (raised semi-basement - above. ground floor & 1…
$413,705
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Melissia north of Athens, an excellent apartment of 109sq.m. bright 3rd floor, new and well …
$508,099
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Melissia north of Athens, an excellent apartment of 109sq.m. bright 3rd floor, new and well …
$579,187
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TekceTekce
5 room house in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 333 m²
Detached house with configured 2 independent houses with separate entrances but internal com…
$605,900
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3 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
$439,635
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2 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
Apartment with wonderful views throughout Athens up to the Saronic Gulf. Area 130 m2 with 9…
$532,774
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3 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
$484,645
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4 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Beautiful house in an excellent location! Fully renovated apartment with nice, large space…
$480,541
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Apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Area 84 m²
$116,305
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3 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
$399,858
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3 room house in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
$481,505
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