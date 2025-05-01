Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Keratea, Greece

Keratea
4
19 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Keratea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- East Attica: Keratea 90 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms,…
$237,750
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$229,624
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$605,371
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- A Luxurious Oasis of Tranquility in the Heart of Anavyssos Welcom…
$699,979
Villa 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,31M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of . 1st floor con…
$175,349
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$495,778
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$402,318
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, liv…
$459,247
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$302,686
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,09M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$547,965
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$183,965
1 room apartment in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout
$480,122
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The cottage is located in the Panorama M…
$145,281
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- A Luxury Oasis in Athens' Eastern Suburbs Welcome to a property t…
$2,86M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$417,497
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of Anavyssos Welcome to a property that blend…
$4,91M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms. …
$730,620
